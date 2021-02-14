HUNTINGTON — Over 300 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Sunday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 395 new cases statewide, for a total of 127,588. There were also nine virus-related deaths reported — including a 72-year-old male from Cabell County and an 81-year-old male from Cabell County — for a total of 2,201.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,156), Berkeley (9,420), Boone (1,521), Braxton (763), Brooke (1,968), Cabell (7,517), Calhoun (218), Clay (366), Doddridge (448), Fayette (2,556), Gilmer (673), Grant (1,032), Greenbrier (2,356), Hampshire (1,473), Hancock (2,552), Hardy (1,245), Harrison (4,731), Jackson (1,657), Jefferson (3,512), Kanawha (11,663), Lewis (984), Lincoln (1,184), Logan (2,596), Marion (3,559), Marshall (2,950), Mason (1,739), McDowell (1,322), Mercer (4,090), Mineral (2,557), Mingo (2,059), Monongalia (7,591), Monroe (927), Morgan (902), Nicholas (1,133), Ohio (3,538), Pendleton (609), Pleasants (791), Pocahontas (575), Preston (2,481), Putnam (4,049), Raleigh (4,503), Randolph (2,329), Ritchie (598), Roane (483), Summers (690), Taylor (1,063), Tucker (485), Tyler (603), Upshur (1,614), Wayne (2,555), Webster (282), Wetzel (1,047), Wirt (340), Wood (6,837), Wyoming (1,696).
Cabell County reported 821 active cases Sunday, while Wayne County reported 193.
DHHR also reported that 248,992 residents had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday, while 140,257 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.
Both versions of the COVID-19 vaccine currently available, from Moderna and Pfizer, are administered in two doses.
West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, for a total of 4,441, with patients’ ages ranging from 36 to 60. There have been 61 virus-related deaths in Boyd County.
Statewide, there were a total of 388,798 cases and 4,282 deaths.
According to the Lawrence County Health Department, the number of cases over the previous seven days had dropped as of Friday when just six cases were reported.
In Ohio, over 1,800 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday, for a total of 939,350.
More than 88,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, for a total of 27,417,468, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 482,536 deaths related to the virus.