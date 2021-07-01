BARBOURSVILLE — Travel volumes for this Independence Day weekend are expected to nearly fully recover to pre-pandemic levels, according AAA.
AAA’s 2021 forecast predicts an increase of 40% compared to last July 4, reaching the second-highest travel volume on record. AAA did not issue an Independence Day holiday travel forecast in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The forecast shows approximately 47.7 million Americans will take to the nation’s roadways and skies this Independence Day weekend, which is measured from July 1 through July 5 by AAA.
AAA said this will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019.
Overall, just 2.5% fewer Americans are expected to travel this year compared to Independence Day in 2019. This represents an increase of nearly 40% compared to last year, when total travel fell to 34.2 million.
While all modes of travel will see increased demand this Independence Day, road trips continue to dominate this summer, according to AAA.
Sue Humphries of South Charleston said she plans to drive to visit her daughter in Columbus, Ohio. She one of the 43.6 million people expected to drive to their destination.
“I am hoping for good weather and low gasoline prices,” she said.
Gasoline prices in Huntington are at $2.932 a gallon for regular unleaded this week, according to AAA’s gas price report.
Gas prices are the highest prices in seven years, the report showed.
Those travelling by car will be the highest on record for this holiday and 5% more than the previous record set in 2019. Also, with 3.5 million people planning to fly, air travel volumes this Independence Day will reach 90% of pre-pandemic levels and increase 164% compared to last year, AAA said.
“There was a major uptick in travel for Memorial Day and it appears Independence Day will continue the trend,” said Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central. “Americans are ready to catch up on those missed opportunities with their friends and families from last year, especially to sunny destinations, likes beaches and lakes.”
The reports showed another 620,000 Americans are expected to travel by other modes this Independence Day, an increase of over 72% compared to last year, but 83% lower than in 2019. This includes travel by bus and train, and the return of cruising as early as late June.