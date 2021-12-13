Marshall's Rasheen Ali (22) carries two frozen turkeys into Facing Hunger Foodbank as members of the Marshall University football team offload donations as part of the "Touchdowns for Turkeys" program on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Huntington.
Marshall's Nazeeh Johnson (13) loads a box onto a pallet as members of the Marshall University football team assist workers at Facing Hunger Foodbank on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Throughout its 2021 season, Marshall University’s football team scored 55 touchdowns, which not only resulted in several wins and a trip to a bowl game in New Orleans, but also translated into more than 600 turkeys being donated to a food bank in Huntington.
On Monday, representatives from Kroger Mid-Atlantic and members of the Marshall University football program offloaded 550 turkeys from a Kroger truck at the Facing Hunger Foodbank on 7th Avenue as part of the “Touchdowns for Turkeys” program.
“Facing Hunger Foodbank is honored to have this longstanding partnership with Kroger and Marshall University Athletics, and to have these turkeys means that families across our service area can enjoy a holiday meal, and make positive memories out of an otherwise difficult year,” said Cynthia Kirkhart, chief executive officer of Facing Hunger Foodbank. “Christmas miracles do happen, and came just in time this year.”
Jason Corriher, Marshall's assistant athletics director for media relations, said seven football players and various athletic department staffers took part in the event.
“The Thundering Herd’s philanthropic efforts in the Tri-State area have been well documented over the years. We relish the opportunity to partner with Kroger, once again, as we aim to help those less fortunate this holiday season,” he said.
“We have seen firsthand how the last two years have impacted our neighbors in need, and we are so thankful for this ongoing partnership with Kroger and Marshall Athletics,” said Samantha Adams, director of development and communications at Facing Hunger. “These turkeys will ensure that many families across our service area will be able to enjoy a holiday meal with their loved ones.”
Kroger pledged to donate 10 turkeys for every touchdown scored by the Thundering Herd during its 2021 season, which equaled 550 turkeys. Kroger officials then said they would be “kicking the extra point” and donated an extra 100 turkeys for a grand total of 650.
“Kroger is proud to partner with Marshall athletics to support the food bank. We know our donation will help provide meals for those in need this holiday season,” said James Menees, Kroger corporate affairs manager.
“These turkeys will be distributed to families and individuals in need throughout our service area prior to Christmas,” Adams added.
On an annual basis, Facing Hunger Foodbank serves approximately 130,000 individuals and that need continues to grow each year, officials said.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
