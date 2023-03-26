The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

It’s financially grueling to be a retiree in America today. New polling data shows about 37% of American retirees have nothing saved for their retirement years, and a staggering 44% of retirees are struggling to cover basic living expenses.

A Clever Real Estate survey of 1,000 retirees also found 41% of respondents would have delayed their golden years had they known inflation would climb so high in 2022. Many retirees are carrying medical debt and making sacrifices — even skipping meals — to make their savings last.

This article was produced by List With Clever and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

