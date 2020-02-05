WAYNE — The ramifications of widespread flu are being reflected in school attendance numbers throughout Wayne County.
Earlier this week, the attendance rate in the district dipped below 80% for the first time this semester, the second lowest attendance rate of the school year behind the day before winter break on Dec. 20.
More than 1,200 students were reported absent Tuesday, an increase of about 3%, or 178 students, from the day before, according to data collected on the Board of Education’s website.
On Wednesday, 1,321 students were reported absent, representing a 77% attendance rate for the district.
Attendance numbers were collected from all but two schools in the county, those being Ceredo-Kenova Elementary and Crum Middle.
The West Virginia Department of Education reported in January that Wayne County typically has a daily attendance percentage rate in the low 90s. No school reached that average Wednesday, the closest being Buffalo Elementary, which had 89% of its students present.
Three schools in the district — Wayne Middle (61.68%), Tolsia High (60.98%) and Genoa Elementary (59.38%) — were at or below 65% attendance. Five schools had over 100 kids absent Wednesday.
Spring Valley had the most students absent, with 230 not reporting (or 23.33%), followed by Wayne Middle (182, 38.32%), Wayne High (162, 28.03%), Tolsia High (150, 39.02%) and Wayne Elementary (125, 24.8%).
Six schools had between 70% and 79% of students present, and seven schools had between 80% and 89%.
Dunlow Elementary has seen a 37% decline in attendance as compared to the beginning of the week. With a student body totaling 64 kids, 26 were absent from school Wednesday.
The Wayne County Board of Education is sticking to a recommendation given to all of the state’s 55 county school districts by the Office of Epidemiology & Prevention Services to keep schools open, so long as the staff numbers are sufficient enough for adequate student supervision.
“The bottom line is that the flu is all over the state right now. If shutting down school would solve that problem, we’d do it,” Superintendent Todd Alexander said. “But even if we shut down for the rest of the week, the flu is still going to be here come Monday.”
Alexander said several employees are out with the flu, but staff attendance was higher Wednesday than it has been on previous days. The highest number of employee absences has been recorded at Spring Valley High School, the largest school in the county.
“If at any point we receive indication that shutting down (schools) would help the community, we would consider that,” he added.
Parents are advised to keep children running a fever out of school until they are able to maintain a normal body temperature for 24 hours, without the use of medication.
The superintendent also stated that if a doctor orders a student to be out of school for a specific number of days, it should be followed.
All confirmed flu-related absences, signed by a doctor, will be school-approved excused absences.