HUNTINGTON — In 2017, fentanyl rose as the newest layer of the opioid epidemic. The COVID-19 pandemic only added to the problem.
Today, fentanyl is often found in combination with other opioids and prescription medicines and accounts for the majority of overdose deaths in West Virginia. State leaders in drug control are still finding ways to combat the overdose hike since its peak in 2020.
Fentanyl
In 2019, there were over 500 fatal overdoses involving fentanyl statewide, according to the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy. By the end of 2020, overdoses had nearly doubled.
In general, overdoses from opioids jumped from 675 to 1,136 from 2019 to the end of 2020. Dr. Matthew Christiansen, director of the Office of Drug Control Policy, said that although fatality data is incomplete for 2021 and 2022, he expects similar numbers.
“That doesn’t necessarily mean that there are more people that are addicted. It just means that the drug supply for the people that are already addicted is more deadly,” he said.
Christiansen explained that the pandemic had a lot to do with the increase in deaths from opioids, as the supply shifted further from heroin to fentanyl. He said this is partially because shutdowns forced cartels to find easier ways to smuggle across the border.
Fentanyl can be smuggled in small packages with several doses per package due to its potency. It is also synthetic, meaning it does not require growing poppies like heroin and can be made purely in a lab.
“There really is no limitation on the amount of fentanyl that these cartels and criminals are producing,” he said. “They can really just ramp up production relatively quickly in a warehouse as opposed to having to grow fields of plants and poppies out in the Middle East or Asia and then purify it and ship it to the United States. It’s a much more direct threat.”
Dangers of poly-substances
Overdoses in poly-substances involving fentanyl and other opioids also saw an increase in 2020. Christiansen said drugs are becoming deadlier because the more borders the drug crosses, the more the supply is cut with other substances and becomes unpredictable.
“People that have been dependent on opioids, illicit opioids for a long time, have an understanding as to how much that they can use, are being caught off guard and they are dying from this really potent poison that’s being spread around on the streets,” he said.
Fentanyl, in particular, is being mixed with other opioids and has even been found in marijuana and fake prescription pills, without users realizing it. Now, Christiansen said, fentanyl is responsible for more than 75% of all overdose deaths in West Virginia.
Users who are unaware that fentanyl is in their supply are taking the same amount of this drug as any other opioid, but according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.
An analysis from last year by the Drug Enforcement Administration found that drug trafficking organizations will typically distribute fentanyl by the kilogram when possible.
That one kilogram has the potential to kill half a million people.
“Probably the majority of the overdoses that we see in this area are poly-substances,” said Jan Rader, director of the Mayor’s Council on Public Health and Drug Control Policy in Huntington.
“Somebody is suffering from substance use disorder — regardless of what their drug, the drug they’re looking for, they take what’s available on the street, and a lot of times it’s a mixture.”
Not only are users more likely to overdose due to the increased potency of fentanyl in their mix, but overdosing from a poly-substance may require more effort for them to recover.
“It seems like the majority of overdoses that I have witnessed here lately, it seems like it’s taking more naloxone to work,” Rader said.
The CDC reported that more than one dose of naloxone may be required in overdoses involving stronger opioids like fentanyl. In a poly-substance, where opioids are mixed with other drugs, like benzodiazepines, naloxone will only work in recovering the user from an opioid overdose, but expert medical attention will still be necessary to recover a user from other drugs.
In 2020, the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy recorded 244 deaths caused by overdoses from benzodiazepines combined with any opioid in the state. Benzodiazepine-related poly-substance overdose deaths accounted for 16% of overdose deaths nationwide that year, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Both types of drugs work to sedate the user and suppress breathing, which could cause death in overdose cases. The CDC recommends that clinicians avoid co-prescribing these drugs, but the mixture, “benzo dope,” was discovered last year on streets in Canada, according to experts in British Columbia.
“I have not heard of widespread distribution of benzo dope in West Virginia yet; however, that’s something that we definitely have on the radar and something that we need to be prepared for,” Christiansen said.
Controlling distribution
Morgan Switzer, deputy general counsel of the state Department of Homeland Security, said the state saw a spike in fentanyl-related overdose deaths from 2017 to 2020. She said the West Virginia Fusion Center found a connection between this spike and a 550% increase in fentanyl seized at the Mexican border that was intended for transport to West Virginia.
Switzer said fentanyl is not manufactured in West Virginia or the United States, meaning it has to come from across the border or overseas. She said fentanyl distribution is not specific to West Virginia, but the accessibility of interstates makes it easier to travel through the state’s panhandles.
In response to this, Gov. Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 536 into law, also known as the “Fentanyl Bill,” in April this year. This increases penalties for distributors of fentanyl in West Virginia and those caught transporting fentanyl into the state.
It also made it a crime to involve any person under 18 in distributing any controlled substance.
“We all worked really hard to make sure that people that are bringing this type of drug in and selling it here are punished,” Switzer said. “We’ve made it a priority to try to keep West Virginia as safe as we can by increasing the penalties and bonds, and we’re looking forward to seeing the results of this new legislation.”
Recovery
Christiansen said the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy is trying to make sure that they are not only addressing opiate use disorder, but also all addictions. He said they have deployed addiction interventions and expanded medication-assisted treatment programs and certified recovery beds to address all addiction holistically.
“We look at this as a holistic effort across the state to make sure that we’re not just specifying it to one drug, because we know that oftentimes people will migrate from one drug to another,” Christiansen said.
“We have to be very nimble and think on our feet and make sure that we are addressing the root cause of the addiction, which is oftentimes unaddressed trauma, unaddressed mental health issues, and that we’re not just targeting the substance, because that’s really just the tip of the iceberg.”
He said he has seen the Office of Drug Control Policy’s efforts pay off since April 2021. He said numbers are still high, but there has been a decrease in overdose deaths since the height of the pandemic when compared to other states, who have only plateaued at some of their pandemic peaks.
“Throughout the state of West Virginia, we’ve dramatically increased access to services and have really been able to allow more people and facilitate more people into long-term recovery than ever before,” he said. “There are more people living today in recovery, long-term recovery, from addiction than we’ve ever seen.
“There is always hope.”
For 24/7 access to recovery support specialists, treatment referrals and other addiction recovery resources, call or text 844-HELP4WV.