HUNTINGTON — As the Cabell-Huntington Health Department continues to respond to COVID-19, health officials continue to work to overcome the impact of addiction on the county.
Health department medical director Dr. Michael Kilkenny told the Board of Health on Wednesday there were more reports of overdoses and fatal overdoses in May.
“It’s what we’ve said over and over,” Kilkenny said. “The opposite of addiction is not sobriety, it is connection. Connection is difficult in a pandemic. When we reduce our connections, we see bad outcomes as a result.”
The harm reduction program at the health department has continued to operate throughout the pandemic. Board chair Dr. Kevin Yingling said he was encouraged to see face-to-face meetings continued, saying he believes it shows how much trust the population has in the health department.
Kilkenny said harm reduction programs across the country are faced with the same problems. The population they serve is a physical population — they need hugs, one-on-one time. Kilkenny said taking away that interaction can be devastating.
Statewide, paramedics responded to 923 calls about people suspected of suffering an overdose in May, a nearly 50% increase over last May and 200 calls more than in any other month in the last two years, according to data from the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy. Emergency room visits for potential overdoses statewide increased last month to 663, which is also the highest number for the last two years.
Kilkenny said they continue to try and get naloxone into the community, but the pandemic has created situations where more people are alone.
“What we have to realize is people can have naloxone but you can’t save yourself with it” Kilkenny said. “If you are using by yourself, your overdose could cause you to die by yourself and you might have naloxone in your pocket.”
He said it was hard to think about, but it is an issue the health department must try to overcome.
Kathleen Napier, director of nursing, said they have also begun to see an increase of hepatitis A diagnoses in those experiencing homelessness. Working with Harmony House, the health department will provide hepatitis vaccines at the Huntington City Mission and the non-congregate care living facility next week, she said. They are also partnering with the School of Pharmacy to pass out naloxone to those communities.
On the other hand, the health department has seen an increase in the number of people receiving treatment for HIV. Kilkenny said he believes this is due to more people having stable living conditions.