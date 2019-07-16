HUNTINGTON — Huntington-based OVP HEALTH has contributed $50,000 to kick off fundraising to build a new, state-of-the-art football stadium and STEM classroom facility on the campus of Gallia Academy High School.
"OVP HEALTH has been a part of the Gallia County community since 2004, and it has been great to us," said Stacey Shy, CEO of OVP HEALTH. "We just wanted to do something to give back to the community and to show our appreciation."
Phase One of the project includes a 20,000-square-foot field house with an athletic and training facility to accommodate all sports on the first floor, and advanced classrooms and conference rooms on the second floor for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.
Phase Two includes construction of the football stadium, including bleachers, artificial turf, scoreboard and concessions facilities. Total costs for the project are estimated at between $4.5 million to $5 million.
"Gallia Academy High School already has a terrific campus, and with the addition of this new football stadium and STEM classroom facility, it will be a first-class campus and a wonderful asset to the community," Shy said. "We look forward to going to that first game and seeing this outstanding project come to fruition."
Gallipolis City Schools Superintendent Craig Wright said he hopes to start construction of Phase One within 500 days of the start of fundraising, or in late 2020.
"When Stacey Shy came forward with a gift of $50,000, that was huge for us," said Wright. "That show of support means so much to our community, and we are extremely honored to have Stacey and OVP HEALTH as one of our great partners."