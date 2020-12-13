HUNTINGTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has refused to close bars and restaurants, saying it would devastate those businesses, but business owners say they still need more help.
Over-regulation has plagued the beer — particularly craft beer — industry in West Virginia for years, says Jeff McKay, owner of The Summit Beer Station in Huntington. Those regulations are now compounded with the pandemic, and McKay says West Virginia businesses can’t wait for comprehensive change.
“I truly believe the governor and some in his administration do not understand that in the winter, sales traditionally drop off anyway,” McKay said Friday. “Even the temporary provision we can’t fully utilize anymore, like outdoor dining. I hope given the situation there is a little more empathy from the state.
“They think they offered $5,000 from CARES Act and permitted outdoor dining, so they wash their hands of it and say they did what they could. But it’s not enough. That’s the bottom line.”
In April, the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration began permitting limited home delivery, only within West Virginia, of sealed beer and wine by certain licensees (Class A) to a person’s home for personal use and consumption during the state of emergency.
“Restaurants and bars licensed as private clubs, private wine restaurants, taverns and brewpubs may deliver beer to a person’s home in a sealed original container — bottles, cans and growlers — for personal use and consumption, if licensed to sell growlers, when the licensee is delivering take-away food orders,” the advisory reads. “Brewers and resident brewers may deliver beer in a sealed original container — growlers, bottles, cans or kegs.”
The same rules apply to wine sealed in its original container — bottles, cans and boxes — and wineries.
That helped, McKay said, but it’s not enough to sustain business and it didn’t do much for restaurants. More measures could be passed to allow more points of sale.
In October, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed two alcohol-related bills, including one that made permanent a rule allowing bars and restaurants to sell drinks with to-go meal orders. The original rule was passed at the start of the pandemic.
Kentucky has also permitted the sale of to-go cocktails and other sealed drinks during the pandemic, but West Virginia bars and restaurants do not have that option.
McKay said West Virginia could easily allow the sale of cocktails using the protocol set up for the sale of beer growlers.
Ohio also permits the direct shipping of both beer and wine, where West Virginia only permits the direct shipping of wine — a law just enacted a year ago. McKay said again, it would be easy to implement a new rule for beer using the framework for wine sales.
Other states also permit third-party delivery of alcohol, like Grubhub and DoorDash.
When asked about these different measures Friday during his daily press briefing, Justice focused on third-party deliveries. The issue, he said, is there is no way to monitor if the person on the receiving end is 21.
But McKay said they’ve figured it out for his bar to deliver — at his expense as he has to pay a person to do that job — so why can’t they figure it out for an app?
“The delivery of wine gift baskets has been legal for a year now,” he said. “They have the framework to get it done.”
Justice said they are working with “all businesses to make it as good for them” as they “can possibly make it.” He said he would check in on the issue as well.
McKay said there are little things that could be done that would add up to a lot. For example, bars are prohibited from accepting donations of glassware and other branded merchandise from breweries. If that were lifted, a bar owner could ask a brewery for new glasses instead of buying new.
Over the past few years, the regulations for beer in West Virginia have slowly been updated, but McKay said he really hopes for more comprehensive changes versus piecemeal.
With a new Legislature with a supermajority of Republicans starting in 2021, McKay anticipates legislation regarding the sale of alcohol will come up, though Republicans, despite frequently saying the state is over-regulated, are a major hurdle to the more comprehensive legislation McKay prefers.
“The consensus among a lot of the legislators I’ve spoken with is what stands in our way is that this can also be rectified and changed internally,” he said. “The ABC or the governor has the ability to flip a switch on these things. So (lawmakers say) they don’t need us to do this … If I or a lawmaker is going to invest the time into this, why jump through hoops when the framework is already there?”
McKay said he hopes the governor and the ABC realize that if bars and restaurants begin to close, it will hurt the state in the long run.