BARBOURSVILLE — The Democratic Women’s Club of Cabell County Political Action Committee is having a chili cook-off fundraiser for the PAC from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Cabell County 4-H Club. Cost is $10 per person.
There will be all-you-can-eat chili. Desserts and drinks will be furnished by PAC members. Each person attending will receive one ticket to vote on the best chili.
Chili will be provided by the following Democratic candidates: Paul Davis (undecided); Steve Williams, mayor of Huntington; Chad Lovejoy, delegate, 17th District; Jeanette Rowsey, delegate, 17th District; Corky Hammers, prosecuting attorney; Dakota Nelson, delegate, 16th District; Lacy Watson, Congress, 3rd District; Paul Ross, House of Delegates, 18th District; and Hilary Turner, Congress, 3rd District.
Other Democratic candidates have been invited.