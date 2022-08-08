CHARLESTON — There will be a new delegate in the West Virginia House of Delegates for at least the rest of this year after Delegate Larry Pack, R-Kanawha, announced his resignation Monday.
Pack, 64, is taking a job as a senior advisor to Gov. Jim Justice, who called Pack “a dear friend and trusted advisor to me on a range of issues” in a news release Monday morning.
“He will bring a wealth of wisdom to my administration from his decades of private sector experience,” Justice said in the release. “This position is perfect for Larry because he truly loves this state and wants to give back in public service differently than he has before.”
Pack previously served as CEO of Stonerise Healthcare, which he recently sold, according to the governor’s news release.
Pack is near the end of his first term in the House.
Pack was excited to start in his new role Monday.
“I appreciate Speaker Hanshaw and my colleagues in the House of Delegates for their friendship and our service together,” Pack said in the governor’s news release. “I am thankful to the voters of House District 35, who gave me the honor of representing them in the House of Delegates. I will always work to make West Virginia shine in this new role and beyond."
He will resign from the seat to which Kanawha County voters elected him in 2020 and withdraw his candidacy from his new district, District 56.
The Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee will select a person to replace Pack on the general election ballot.
Justice will appoint someone to finish the rest of Pack’s House term, based on recommendations from the county Republican Executive Committee.
House District 56 includes part of southwestern Kanawha County, running up to the county’s borders with Putnam and Lincoln counties. It notably includes all of the shopping plazas along Corridor G in Kanawha County.
Pack lives in that area with his wife, Lisa. They have six children together and are grandparents to two children. They attend Bible Center Church in Charleston.
Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.