Contestant Lacie Chapman laughs while answering questions from former pageant winners as the Cabell County Fair’s beauty pageant takes place on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Milton Performing Arts Center.
Contestant Lacie Chapman laughs while answering questions from former pageant winners as the Cabell County Fair’s beauty pageant takes place on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Milton Performing Arts Center.
MILTON — Some of the area’s “fair”est young women took part in the Cabell County Fair’s Teen and Queen Pageant held at the Milton Performing Arts Center on Saturday.
The event was the first of two county fair pageants — the Children’s Pageant will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at West Virginia Pumpkin Park near Milton, which will also be the site of the 39th annual Cabell County Fair when it begins July 27.
Other upcoming fair activities include the parade at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24. Lineup begins at 1 p.m. at Pumpkin Park. This year’s fair, which will include entertainment, a carnival, livestock shows and a demolition derby, takes place July 27-30. For more information, visit the fair’s Facebook page.
