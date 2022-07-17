The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MILTON — Some of the area’s “fair”est young women took part in the Cabell County Fair’s Teen and Queen Pageant held at the Milton Performing Arts Center on Saturday.

The event was the first of two county fair pageants — the Children’s Pageant will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at West Virginia Pumpkin Park near Milton, which will also be the site of the 39th annual Cabell County Fair when it begins July 27.

Other upcoming fair activities include the parade at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24. Lineup begins at 1 p.m. at Pumpkin Park. This year’s fair, which will include entertainment, a carnival, livestock shows and a demolition derby, takes place July 27-30. For more information, visit the fair’s Facebook page.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.