HUNTINGTON — Painting of the 8th Street Interstate 64 overpass bridge in Huntington is nearly complete, according to Scott Epling, manager of the West Virginia Division of Highways’ District 2 office in Huntington.

“The main painting is complete, but on Thursday some trim painting was being done,” he said. “That should be finished in about another week.”

Epling said the painting was part of an approximately $400,000 cleaning and painting contract on the bridge.

“That contract included an abrasive blasting containment plan,” Epling said. “These are additional safety measures due to it going over Interstate 64.”

The painting is being done by Elite Contractors Inc. from Youngstown, Ohio.

