HUNTINGTON — Maintenance workers did a little touching up around Pullman Square on Tuesday.
Taking advantage of the warm weather and clear skies, members of the maintenance crew were spotted adding a fresh coat of paint to the fountain that greets visitors who come to the entertainment venue in downtown Huntington.
In addition to painting the fountain, maintenance manager David Bowman said the crew had other tasks to complete, including working on the roof of Marquee Cinemas, the movie theater located within Pullman Square.
Pullman Square, located between 8th and 10th streets and 3rd Avenue and Veterans Memorial Boulevard, offers shopping, dining and entertainment options for people of all ages. It was completed in 2004.