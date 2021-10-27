HUNTINGTON — Two people were sentenced to prison time after pleading guilty to drug charges in separate cases in a Huntington federal court.
In the first case, a Detroit man was sentenced to serve more than a decade in federal prison after he admitted to selling heroin to a confidential informant in Huntington.
Brandon William Jones, 42, previously pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin. He was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Court Judge Robert C. Chambers to 10 years and one month in prison.
U.S. Attorney William S. Thompson said as part of his plea, Jones admitted a confidential informant working with law enforcement Oct. 29, 2020, conducted a controlled purchase of approximately 10.8 grams of suspected heroin for $1,000 in the parking lot of 3090 16th St. Road in Huntington.
After meeting the confidential informant, officers followed Jones to the area of 1584 Hal Greer Blvd. and arrested him. Officers found additional suspected heroin on Jones and the $1,000 used in the controlled purchase. Jones also admitted that he was responsible for selling at least 20 kilograms of heroin in the Huntington area.
In an unrelated case, a Huntington woman was sentenced to serve two years in federal prison after being caught with methamphetamine that she said was meant for sale to support her own substance use disorder.
Christa Dawn Ravenscroft, 44, had previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Thompson said law enforcement officers executed search warrants March 8, 2019, at a residence on Baer Street in Huntington after receiving multiple reports of drug sales and drug activity at that location.
A search of the residence found approximately 1.55 grams of methamphetamine along with multiple ledgers and a digital scale.
In a Mirandized interview, Ravenscroft admitted to selling drugs to support her own habit.
The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed the substance as methamphetamine.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
