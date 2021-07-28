HUNTINGTON — A woman was arrested Wednesday in an early morning shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Minton Street in Huntington.
The woman’s boyfriend also was taken into custody on outstanding warrants not related to the shooting, interim Huntington Police Chief Eric Corder said in a news release.
At approximately 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, officers with the Huntington Police Department responded to Cabell Huntington Hospital, where Kenneth Alexander, 36, of Hamtramck, Michigan, had been dropped off by his girlfriend at the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his upper leg.
Alexander told officers he had been at a parking lot downtown when an unknown suspect shot him. The police department’s initial investigation has not resulted in any evidence of a shooting in the area as described by Alexander.
Officers went to a residence in the 1000 block of Minton Street in search of Alexander’s girlfriend, Ladreisha Flowers, 26, of Huntington, where they discovered evidence indicating the shooting occurred inside, the release said. While at the residence, officers saw Flowers driving and pulled her over in the 1800 block of 12th Avenue.
Flowers told officers she had shot Alexander in response to domestic abuse, but Corder said in the release she was uncooperative when officers asked for additional details.
Flowers was charged with malicious wounding, possession of a controlled substance with intent, DUI, fleeing in a vehicle while DUI and threatening an officer. Alexander was treated and released from the hospital but was taken into custody on outstanding arrest warrants for malicious wounding, two counts of domestic battery and the unlawful taking of a vehicle. The warrants were unrelated to Wednesday’s incident.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.