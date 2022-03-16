HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department has charged two people with murder in the death of two people found inside a Huntington home last year.
Dakota Ryan Keaton, 23, of Huntington, and Marcellas Mitchell, 29, of Garden City, Michigan, were each charged with two counts of murder, according to Huntington police.
Huntington police officers arrested the two during their investigation into the death of Andrea L. Burnette, 35, of Huntington, and Terence Lamont Holmes, 48, of Cincinnati, who were found dead May 10, 2021, inside a residence in the 700 block of 5th Avenue in the Guyandotte neighborhood of Huntington after officers responded to a call at the residence for a deceased person.
Both Burnette and Holmes had died from apparent gunshot wounds, former Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said at the time.
Police declined to release any further information in the case until Wednesday after the accused were arrested.
According to the Huntington Police Department, Keaton was jailed at Western Regional Jail on Tuesday after being arrested while leaving a residence in the 600 block of Richmond Street in Guyandotte. Mitchell was arrested March 12 in the Detroit, Michigan, area and is awaiting extradition.
More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
