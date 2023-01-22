The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Dakota Ryan Keaton, left, 23, of Huntington, and Marcellas Cortez Mitchell, right, 29, of Garden City, Mich., appearing via video, were charged with two counts of murder in March.

 XENA BUNTON | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Two men were indicted together in December 2022 on murder charges stemming from a 2021 double homicide in Guyandotte neighborhood of Huntington.

Dakota Ryan Keaton, 24, of Huntington and Marcellas Cortez Mitchell, 29, of Garden City, Michigan, were co-indicted on two counts of murder, two counts of use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of conspiracy.

