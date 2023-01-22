HUNTINGTON — Two men were indicted together in December 2022 on murder charges stemming from a 2021 double homicide in Guyandotte neighborhood of Huntington.
Dakota Ryan Keaton, 24, of Huntington and Marcellas Cortez Mitchell, 29, of Garden City, Michigan, were co-indicted on two counts of murder, two counts of use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of conspiracy.
The charges stem from the May 10, 2021, deaths of Andrea L. Burnette, 35, of Huntington and Terrance D. Holmes, 48, of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Police found Burnette and Holmes with fatal gunshot wounds in a home in the 700 block of 5th Avenue.
In the homicide investigation, Huntington Police Department said Mitchell was in a drug trafficking organization that included Burnette. The two had “beef” with each other, according to Huntington Police Detective Kevin Miller.
The criminal complaint stated Mitchell made accusations that Burnette had stolen money and/or drugs from him, prompting him to threaten Burnette.
Witness statements along with corroborating digital and physical evidence indicate that Keaton conspired with Mitchell to kill Burnette.
“The most direct text message to that point was (Burnette) asking, ‘Are you saying you are about to come here and shoot me and kill me?’ (Mitchell) replied, ‘We are about to find out,’” Miller testified at the preliminary hearing about messages that occurred before the evening of May 9, 2021.
Video footage showed two people walking at approximately 12:30 a.m. May 9 in the direction of the Huntington home and entering and leaving the home. Miller said the footage does not identify the two people, but the footage matches the stories from witnesses — one who admitted to driving the two to the home.
Miller said a witness — who was not identified because of their fear of the defendants — told him Mitchell offered a $2,000 cash “job” for Keaton, but that the witness did not know what that entailed.
Defense attorneys Connor Robertson, representing Mitchell, and Timothy Rosinsky, representing Keaton, said the use of identified individuals was unfair to the defendants during the hearing.
Both defendants were lodged in Western Regional Jail with no bond.
The case will be presented in front of Cabell County Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
