IRONTON — An Ashland man and a Chesapeake woman were named co-defendants of trafficking drugs to another person who subsequently died, according to Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
John Richard Kuhn, 22, of the 1700 block of Locus Street, Ashland, and Katelyn Marie Gibson, also 22, of Township Road 1039, Chesapeake, both were indicted Wednesday on charges of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.
The charges don’t name the adult male who allegedly died following a drug deal on Nov. 24 of last year.
The following indictments were also returned last week:
- Philip M. Harris, 53, of Private Drive 53, Proctorville, was charged with felonious assault, felony domestic violence, disruption of public services, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs.
- Zachary D. Corn, 28, of County Road 52, Ironton, was indicted on charges of felonious assault, disrupting public services and two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence.
- Sasha A. Woods, 33, of the 600 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
- Shannon M. Lindsay-Wood, 37, of the 500 block of Etna Street, Russell, Kentucky, was charged with illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution.
- Jason B. Collier, 38, of Private Drive 2600, Chesapeake, was charged with grand theft of a firearm.
- Cameron Michael Barrow, 25, of Cork Wood Knoll, Hamilton, was charged with complicity to trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.
- Laron C. Beach, 28, of the 1500 block of Karin Street, Ironton, was charged with having weapons while under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
- William J. Scherer, 50, of County Road 4, Pedro, was indicted on two felony counts of domestic violence and one felony and one misdemeanor count of violation of a protection order.
- Jarrod L. Lancaster, 36, of the 300 block of Pearl Street, Ironton, was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated possession of meth, identity fraud and resisting arrest.
- David Preston Cornell, 43, of County Road 12, Proctorville, was charged with grand theft.
- Justin L. Carter, 32, of Lawrence Street, Ironton, was charged with failure to appear.
- Thomas L. Albery, 33, of the 900 block of McGovney Street, Ironton, was charged with receiving stolen property.
- Alan Lee Combs, 32, of the 500 block of Pike Street, Huntington, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
- Courtney Lynn McCabe, 32, of the 500 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, was charged with deception to obtain a dangerous drug.
- Alexandra C. Berno, 36, of Lane Street, Coal Grove, was charged with possession of heroin.
- Roy N. Sprouse, 44, of the 400 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, was charged with breaking and entering.
- Christopher N. Kipp, 30, of the 300 block of 4th Street East, South Point, was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.