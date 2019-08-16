HUNTINGTON - Two outdoor races are making their debut in the Tri-State area this weekend, taking participants from lakes and trails to roads and runways Saturday, Aug. 17.
Early Saturday morning, racers will gather at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers building at Beech Fork Lake for the inaugural Battle for the Beach, a multi-sport adventure triathlon.
This is the first year for this event and the race committee, which is hoping to establish an Adventure Tri in the Huntington area that offers the "right degree of challenge and laid-back atmosphere for all Adventure Tri athletes to enjoy."
The event includes a 10-mile bike course, 3-mile running course, and paddle courses ranging from 3 to 5 miles depending on the type of watercraft.
Recreational kayaks (under 14.6 feet) will compete in a 3-mile course, paddleboard and other SUP boards will complete a 4-mile course, and fast kayaks (above 14.6 feet) will race on a 5-mile course.
Start and finish lines and transition points are located at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Stowers Branch Beach.
Individual and relay team entry fees are $45, and the event is not broken into age groups. Each finisher will get a 16-ounce mason jar with the race logo on it.
There will be plenty of traffic on the runway at Huntington Tri-State Airport this weekend, but if you're looking for airplanes or helicopters, the airport isn't the place for you Saturday night.
That's because the runway will be full of pedestrians - runners, more specifically - as local residents come out to participate in the inaugural 5K on the Runway at HTS. Funds raised will go directly to Honor Flight Huntington, a nonprofit organization with the sole mission of flying World War II, Korean and Vietnam veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials built in their honor at no cost to the individual.
Pre-registration is closed, but same-day registration for ages 17 and under, college students, first responders and U.S. military (veterans, active, guard, reserve and retiree) is $35. Ages 18 and up can register Saturday for $40. Spots are limited due to TSA regulations at the airport.
Race parking, access to the course and the starting line will be on the Booth Road side of the airport. Participants will not be able to gain access to the race from the main terminal side.
Early race bib and T-shirt pickup will be at HIMG, 5170 U.S. 60 East, Huntington, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, or the day of the race starting at 5 p.m. at the Booth Road location, where same-day registration will also be happening. This event will be held rain or shine.