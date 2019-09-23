The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON — The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington has gifted a $275,980 grant to Catholic Charities West Virginia for ongoing addiction and mental health treatment in Huntington, CCWVa said Friday.
The grant will provide financial assistance for clients at the Center for Community Learning and Advancement in Huntington, as well as support two full-time employee positions at the facility.
“We believe that the work of organizations like CCWVa is key for moving the needle on increased access to healthy food, better mental health, fewer residents suffering with addiction and fewer smoking-related health problems,” said Janell Ray, Pallottine Foundation of Huntington CEO, in the announcement.
The outreach provides adult education and career planning for its clients, of which 69% have a history of substance use and 49% report “long-term substance abuse.”
The grant allows CCWVa to hire a recovery retention specialist in Huntington to focus on their clients’ educational and employment goals with their recovery in mind.
“Recovery and mental health-related barriers are often at the heart of the need for assistance for those who reach out to us,” said Sara Lindsay, CCWVa chief program officer. “With this grant from the Pallottine Foundation, we are thrilled to be able to expand our continuum of services tailored to meet the needs of those recovering from substance use disorder.”
The grant will also allow for the hiring of a traveling educational instructor to provide on-site educational services at the area’s recovery centers and housing programs.
The Center for Community Learning and Advancement is located at 901 5th Ave. in Huntington.