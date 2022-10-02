The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington has awarded Pollen8, Recovery Point West Virginia, St. Claire HealthCare and Unlimited Future Inc. with grants totaling over $1.1 million through its Core Priorities Initiative, which supports projects that address the foundation’s core focus areas of food insecurity, mental and behavioral health, substance use disorder, and tobacco use prevention and cessation in 20 counties throughout West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.

“These four organizations provide innovative programming and services that continue to make a lasting impact in our region,” said Janell Ray, chief executive officer of the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, in a news release. “Our support will enable them to extend their reach, helping more community members who struggle with food insecurity and those who are seeking treatment for substance use disorder. We are excited to see the systemic changes that result from their work and collaboration with other organizations that have the same goal.”

