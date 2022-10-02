HUNTINGTON — The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington has awarded Pollen8, Recovery Point West Virginia, St. Claire HealthCare and Unlimited Future Inc. with grants totaling over $1.1 million through its Core Priorities Initiative, which supports projects that address the foundation’s core focus areas of food insecurity, mental and behavioral health, substance use disorder, and tobacco use prevention and cessation in 20 counties throughout West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
“These four organizations provide innovative programming and services that continue to make a lasting impact in our region,” said Janell Ray, chief executive officer of the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, in a news release. “Our support will enable them to extend their reach, helping more community members who struggle with food insecurity and those who are seeking treatment for substance use disorder. We are excited to see the systemic changes that result from their work and collaboration with other organizations that have the same goal.”
The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington was established with proceeds from the sale of St. Mary’s Medical Center, and continues the legacy established by the Pallottine Missionary Sisters of caring for the spiritual, emotional and physical health of those in the region. The foundation also supports capacity building and health and wellness. Its service area includes Boone, Cabell, Mason, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, western Putnam and Wayne counties in West Virginia; Gallia, Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio; and Boyd, Carter, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin and Pike counties in Kentucky.
The 2022 Core Priorities grant recipients are:
Pollen8, South Charleston: $268,349
Pollen8 will implement an administrative expansion plan to increase its capacity to provide prevention, treatment and reintegration programs for women with substance use disorder. The plan resulted from the organization’s recent strategic planning process, which identified actions necessary to establish Pollen8’s ReIntegr8 program as a model substance use disorder treatment and recovery program deserving of replication.
Pollen8’s expansion plan includes additional staff members and the creation of marketing materials, website development, a staff handbook and client workbook. The organization also will consult with a third-party evaluator to create a comprehensive evaluation plan and will purchase additional licenses for its electronic medical record system.
Recovery Point West Virginia, Huntington: $300,000
Recovery Point West Virginia will implement the second phase of its Routes to Recovery social enterprise transportation service, which provides transportation for people to and from substance use disorder treatment, recovery-related appointments and employment opportunities. The service currently operates from locations in Charleston and Huntington.
During the service’s second phase, Recovery Point will develop detailed business, strategic expansion and marketing plans; continue to recruit clients for its fee-for-service business line; and expand transportation services to additional counties in the region.
St. Claire HealthCare, Morehead, Kentucky: $300,000
St. Claire HealthCare will partner with Pathways Inc. and the Boyd County and Greenup County jails to implement the First Day Forward program for men and women who are incarcerated for misdemeanor charges and who self-identify as having substance use disorder.
Peer recovery support specialists from Pathways will assist participants who are nearing their release dates in developing cognitive life skills, creating personalized pre- and post-release plans, obtaining documentation and applying for benefits. The program will also help participants with sober living arrangements, food, clothing and hygiene needs, community resources, employment opportunities, access to medical care and long-term recovery support.
St. Claire will track participant outcome data related to program satisfaction, substance use disorder treatment access, employment, housing and recidivism.
Unlimited Future Inc., Huntington: $300,000
Through its Neighborfood Ecosystem Initiative, Unlimited Future will foster urban agricultural entrepreneurship and increase local food access by formalizing a cooperative network of community gardens and small-scale growers in the Fairfield neighborhood of Huntington. Unlimited Future will provide these growers with free training and technical support to increase knowledge of sustainable gardening practices, coordinate shared labor and materials among gardens, and assist with safe transportation, processing and distribution of produce grown in the ecosystem gardens.
Plans include renovation of existing space at Unlimited Future to provide for a learning center, grow center and healthy foods center.
