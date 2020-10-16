CHARLESTON — A longtime staple in the Kanawha Valley, Camp Virgil Tate is feeling the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The camp affects about 1,400 children a year, hosting 4-H camps, outdoor classrooms, church retreats, band camps, football practices and Capital High School’s annual cross-country meet, to name a few.
Rarely an October weekend goes by that the camp isn’t hosting a wedding. If this were any other year, Camp Virgil Tate would be home to a plethora of community activities during the fall months.
But, shuttered since March, camp employees said watching the summer go by from the main lodge without seeing its regular campers will be a memory hard to forget.
“In the middle of June, walking out on that porch and just hearing nothing but birds was so eerie — and heartbreaking, really,” said Emily McCormick, an AmeriCorps VISTA member working at the camp.
In a normal summer, Jason Young, the camp’s manager, would be moving quickly through hordes of children to patch one of the leaking pipes at the camp. Summer camp is always stressful and there’s a lot of work, he said, but you often don’t miss something until it’s gone.
“When you’re in the middle of (a normal summer), you’re like, ‘Man, just get through June,’” Young said. “This year, June came and it really hit hard — no kids were here. I missed hearing the bell; nobody was stopping and telling me we have a leak somewhere. I didn’t think I would miss that as much as I did.”
The Kanawha County Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved spending $50,000 in emergency funding for Camp Virgil Tate to continue operations into the winter. Commission President Kent Carper said the camp would have closed without it.
Young said the county has always been supportive during his time leading the camp.
“They see its potential,” he said. “The potential of this place is limitless; it just really needs support.”
And Camp Virgil Tate needs help right now. The emergency funding will ease concern for the moment, but the future is full of unknowns.
“We’ve had some hard years, so we’re used to running a tight budget,” Young said. “Not this tight.”
The camp installed a disc golf course this summer and has let community members onto the property to fish. Camp Virgil Tate technically isn’t a public park but, right now, any member of the community is welcome to use the site for outdoor recreation.
“We tried to keep rolling on things that maybe can’t, right now, be enjoyed by our campers but we can still offer the community. The disc golf course was one of those things,” McCormick said.
The camp also is calling for volunteers to assist in several improvement projects — everything from weeding garden beds to full-scale renovations.
“We always need skilled workers: electricians, plumbers, carpenters — anything like that would be a benefit out here,” Young said.
Monetary donations also are welcome. McCormick said that, in honor of National 4-H Week, always the first week in October, the camp is challenging all past and current members to donate $4 for every summer they spent at the camp.
McCormick said the camp’s connection to the Kanawha Valley is one that spans generations. She recently spoke to a mother who attended outdoor classrooms during her time in school and was so excited that her children were now getting to that age, too.
McCormick is a Kanawha Valley native with her own special relationship with Camp Virgil Tate.
“I met my husband here when I was 9 years old. We got married here two years ago,” she said.
“So I’ve had a really deep connection to this place, and the community does, too. We’ve been here for 66 years. It’s an essential piece of the community.”
Sitting in the Council Circle fire pit Friday, McCormick said she had never seen weeds grow inside the circle before.
She said Camp Virgil Tate was lined up for one of its best financial years when 2020 began. COVID-19 changed that drastically, but Young said the pandemic has only spotlighted the effect the camp has had on generations of families.
“We’ve felt a little bit of a pinch — or a lot of a pinch — but it reinforces that this place has a lot of people that care for it and, thankfully for us, are extremely generous people,” he said.
Camp Virgil Tate has several projects lined up. Hiking trails need to be cleared, marked and mapped. The restrooms need to be renovated. Buildings need a fresh coat of paint.
The camp also wants to move the barn and horse-riding complex away from its site near the police shooting range to the field where the old swimming pool once was located. One barn costs about $40,000 to build, and the camp needs four of them.
To donate, volunteer or get in contact with Camp Virgil Tate, call 304-984-3311, email jason.young@campvirgiltate.org or find the camp on social media.