HUNTINGTON — A shared roadway is the way of the future to reduce traffic fatalities among pedestrians, bicyclists and people in a vehicle, experts said during a symposium at Marshall University on Thursday.
The Society of Yeager Scholars’ annual Spring Symposium, “Infrastructure: Safety, Accessibility and Design,” featured three 20-minute panel discussions on the three topics as they affect the Marshall and Huntington communities, followed by a Q&A session in the Don Morris Room at the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
Panelists were Thomas J. Smith, senior transportation adviser for the Appalachian Regional Commission; Phoebe Patton Randolph, firm principal with Edward Tucker Architects Inc.; and Ronald W. Eck, professor emeritus of civil engineering at West Virginia University and director of the West Virginia Local Technical Assistance Program.
Campus infrastructure and safety shifted into the spotlight recently after separate incidents on or near 3rd Avenue in Huntington during the fall 2021 semester in which a student was killed after being hit by a bus and a professor was struck by a vehicle.
Following the incidents, a special task force was formed to study pedestrian safety on campus. Many of its members, including its leader, Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Wayne, were in attendance Thursday.
Smith said he recently spoke to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, which has hired a consulting firm to perform a safety audit. The audit was ordered after the student’s death in November, and Smith said it is expected to take place in April.
“The problem we’ve talked about is that cars have been sort of the center of the university for too many years,” he said.
“In a complete streets world, you try to consider all users.”
Several students, including those with varying disabilities, said they wanted to be involved in that discussion. Dr. James Bryce, an engineering professor and co-chair of the task force, said he wanted a list of interested students.
In her discussion, Randolph said Marshall’s population is about 38% of the population of Huntington, and balancing the needs of the university and campus — including pedestrians and bicyclists — with everything else happening in the city is important.
There is a lot of excess roadway along 3rd and 5th avenues, as both are about 90 feet wide and vehicles have a lot of unimpeded room to roam, Randolph said.
Randolph referred to a Hal Greer Boulevard concept design in which the city is working to create bike lanes and a grassed medium in the center “turn lane” to help pedestrians safely cross the street. The design also helps with stormwater drainage issues, she said.
That design started after a person attempting to visit her husband in a nearby hospital died crossing the road, Randolph said.
Smith discussed the issue from a national point of view, referring to the U.S. Department of Transportation National Roadway Safety Strategy, which was recently released.
Smith, West Virginia’s former secretary of Transportation, said more than 350,000 deaths from 2011 to 2020 were on the road nationwide, 16 times more than the other transportation categories combined.
He said deaths among pedestrians and bicyclists have been increasing at a faster rate than vehicle occupants, despite the pandemic taking vehicles off the roadway.
Smith said federal transportation agencies are changing traditional approaches to a new “safe system,” which designs roadways for human mistakes, shares responsibility and proactively identifies and addresses risks.
He proposed giving communities that create “complete streets” more funding to incentivize doing so.
“When I was secretary, I was one of the secretaries in the country that got hit by a car running here in West Virginia about five years ago,” he said. “So it’s personal to me that you try to accommodate all road users on the street.”
Eck, who focused on pedestrians in his discussion, said projects need to be designed, constructed, operated and maintained with all users in mind.
“I’ve recently read a couple of reports by engineers who said in black and white basically (these pathways are) accessible to someone with a disability, therefore it’s safe,” he said. “That’s not necessarily true.”
In studying pedestrian behavior, it is important to remember students are not exclusively logical or rational beings who do what they are told. Changing behavior requires an understanding of key influencing factors, he said.
Eck said it’s in a pedestrian’s human nature to take the most direct path possible. For students, that is crossing four lanes of traffic along 3rd and 5th avenues. So building overpasses oftentimes is a waste.
The members of the Holcomb Class of 2022 planned the symposium. Members of the class are Alex Conley, Adria Fox, Zack Ihnat, Ian McKnight, Julia Minigh Cardot, Logan Rose, Rileigh Smirl and Le Trae Wilborn.