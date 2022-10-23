HUNTINGTON — As part of its Higher Learning Commission Quality Initiative, Marshall University will present a slide show and panel discussion on neurodiversity at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, in Drinko Library room 138 on its Huntington campus.
The topic of the slideshow and panel discussion is “Exploring Neurodiversity within Complex Identities” and addresses how variations in neurology are a normal part of human diversity. The panel will feature members of the campus community who are neurodivergent, which includes people who have ADHD, OCD, dyslexia and autism. The panel will discuss how their conditions shaped their experiences on campus.
“Neurodiversity is an asset to our campus and community,” said Dr. Jill Underhill, associate professor in the Department of Communications Studies. “Diverse ways of thinking are valuable in all facets of life. Unfortunately, stigma and other unnecessary barriers often make it difficult for neurodivergent students to succeed on our campus. By listening to and amplifying their voices, we can begin to reduce the stigma around learning and thinking differences.”
The presentation is part of the quality initiative’s overall first-year theme, Complexities of Identity.
HUNTINGTON — Breast cancer survivors attended a reunion Sunday afternoon at St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 Fifth Ave., Huntington. The free event also included survivors’ supportive family members and friends.
Survivors Nika Hettlinger, DDS, and Amber Kitchen were the guest speakers.
