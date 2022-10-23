The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall University's Huntington campus

HUNTINGTON — As part of its Higher Learning Commission Quality Initiative, Marshall University will present a slide show and panel discussion on neurodiversity at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, in Drinko Library room 138 on its Huntington campus.

The topic of the slideshow and panel discussion is “Exploring Neurodiversity within Complex Identities” and addresses how variations in neurology are a normal part of human diversity. The panel will feature members of the campus community who are neurodivergent, which includes people who have ADHD, OCD, dyslexia and autism. The panel will discuss how their conditions shaped their experiences on campus.

HUNTINGTON -- Breast cancer survivors attended a reunion Sunday afternoon at St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 Fifth Ave., Huntington.

The free event also included survivors' supportive family members and friends.

Survivors Nika Hettlinger, DDS, and Amber Kitchen were the guest speakers.

