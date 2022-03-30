HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Society of Yeager Scholars’ spring symposium Thursday will feature a discussion on campus infrastructure and safety.
“Infrastructure: Safety, Accessibility and Design” will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, in the Don Morris Room at the Memorial Student Center in Huntington. It will focus on areas in and around the Huntington community and the Marshall University campus.
The lecture and panel discussion will be led by Thomas J. Smith, senior transportation adviser for the Appalachian Regional Commission; Phoebe Patton Randolph, firm principal with Edward Tucker Architects Inc.; and Ronald W. Eck, professor emeritus of civil engineering at West Virginia University and director of the West Virginia Local Technical Assistance Program.
The annual symposium focuses on topics meaningful to the university and is planned each year by the senior class of the Society of Yeager Scholars, but had been on pause since 2019.
Campus infrastructure and safety shifted into the spotlight recently after separate incidents on or near 3rd Avenue in Huntington during the fall 2021 semester.
In one incident, a student was fatally struck by a vehicle. In another, a professor was hit by a vehicle but recovered from his injuries.
Zack Ihnat, a Charleston native who is double-majoring in civil engineering and Spanish, said infrastructure is the key to people’s everyday lives and how they interact with one another.
“Infrastructure in our community is the network through which we connect with one another,” he said. “Making sure that network is designed to be safe and accessible for all who use it is key to ensuring we maintain that connection and champion the well-being of all in the Marshall and Huntington family.”
The event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be provided.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
