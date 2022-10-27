HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s homecoming took to the streets of downtown Huntington on Thursday with the institution’s annual homecoming parade celebrations.
The parade weaved through city streets as the sun set Thursday evening, ending at 17th Street at Harless Dining Hall. A bonfire soon took over an adjoining field, offering a warm fire, music, and special appearances by coaches, players, cheerleaders and other institution stakeholders.
The festivities lead up to the Thundering Herd’s 7 p.m. kickoff against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
“We’re thrilled to welcome our Herd alumni back to campus for a week filled with tradition and pride,” said Matt James, executive director of the Marshall University Alumni Association.
Thursday’s parade was led by 2022 Homecoming Grand Marshal Jim Datin, a 1985 marketing graduate of Marshall and former soccer player for the university.
Joining the parade was a gutted vehicle battered by participants of Marshall University’s student radio station WMUL-FM’s annual homecoming car bash earlier in the day.
Marshall’s Homecoming Court also joined in the parade fun. The 10 attendants were selected as candidates for three spots — Mr. and Miss Marshall, as well as a new category, Mx. Marshall, for students who do not fall under the other categories.
This year’s court features Abbey McBrayer, Alex Roets, Calvin Hunter, Catherine Blankenship, Gracie Queen, Joelle Williams, Michaela Marshall, Nevaeh Harmon, Taylor Isaac and Trey Moss.
When discussing the Homecoming Court with Marshall’s Board of Governors last week, Student Body President Isabella Griffiths said the decision to add the third category was a result of town hall discussions among students.
Homecoming events will continue at 11:30 a.m. Friday with the free Picnic on the Plaza, which will offer food, music, a pep rally and photo booth.
Game day will start early for some Herd fans, as the Homecoming Stampede 5K begins at 8 a.m. Saturday on the Memorial Student Center Plaza. Participants will be able to take in the beauty of the campus-focused race at their own pace.
Finally, at 4 p.m. Saturday, the annual Marshall Alumni and Family Tailgate will take place in the Joan C. Edwards Stadium East Lot, beside the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Complex. Tickets to attend are $15.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.