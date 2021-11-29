Mark Anderson of Ironton, right, and his son Ledger, 2, receive a piece of candy during the annual Ironton Christmas Parade, conducted by the Ironton Lions Club, on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in downtown Ironton
Mark Anderson of Ironton, right, and his son Ledger, 2, receive a piece of candy during the annual Ironton Christmas Parade, conducted by the Ironton Lions Club, on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in downtown Ironton
IRONTON — Holiday spirit is being spread throughout the Tri-State.
Ironton Christmas Parade took place Monday evening, starting at 2nd and Railroad streets before proceeding down 2nd Street to Washington Street, Washington to 3rd Street and 3rd Street to Center Street fountain.
The theme for the event this year was “Joy, Peace and Love.” Participants included Ironton High School Million Dollar Band, middle and high school cheerleaders, marching band from Green High, local first responders and vehicles, Yvonne DeKay School of Dance and Cyndi’s Dance Studio, floats from Barker Farm and Petting Zoo, Texas Roadhouse and others. Santa Claus also made a visit.
Ironton’s annual parade began in 1993 and is organized by the Ironton Lions Club.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.