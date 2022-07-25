MILTON — An annual parade kicked off the 39th Cabell County Fair Sunday to the delight of large crowds lining the parade route.
Several clubs, organizations and businesses participated in this year’s theme, “Rides, Shows & Rodeos.” Line-up was at the front parking lot at the Pumpkin Park grounds in Milton
Approximately 50 parade floats participated this year’s event, which included almost every fire department in the county, according to parade chairperson Allison Robinson.
The Cabell County Fair will take place this year from Wednesday, July 27, through Saturday, July 30, at the Cabell County fairgrounds in Milton, also known as Pumpkin Park.
This year’s theme is meant to be an inspiration for float designs, but it also means that the fair will include livestock shows on Wednesday, July 27, and Thursday, July 28; a two-day rodeo on Thursday, July 28, and Friday, July 29; and a derby on Saturday, July 30.
For more information and a schedule of fair events, visit the Cabell County Fair Facebook page.
