MILTON — Despite temperatures in the low 90s, fall was in the air in Milton as Cabell County residents enjoyed the mark of the start of the Pumpkin Festival Sunday afternoon via a parade.
The streets were lined Sunday as the parade started at Pumpkin Park before going eastbound down U.S. 60 before turning at Ohio Valley Bank and going through town along Smith, Mason and Pike streets, eventually returning to the park.
For Kathrine Lovejoy, of Cabell County, the parade is the first mark of the fall season, whether the temperature reflects that or not.
“This festival is happening. The pumpkins are here. The hay barrels are out,” she said. “Something has to give.”
Since 1986, the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival has turned into one of the state’s largest celebrations, celebrating fall and harvesting. The festival started as a way to help farmers with the raising and selling of pumpkins.
The parade is a way for Milton’s 2,400 residents to celebrate the fall season prior to about 50,000 outsiders making their annual migration to the Mud River 80-acre fall celebration.
Each year over 100 skilled artist display juried crafts, special exhibits and demonstrations, alongside musicians and food vendors who round out the festival.
The parade is just like any other – featuring candy, marching bands, antique cars, fire trucks and horses, with festival queens riding in cars and carriages along the way – but it means so much more than just a parade to the Milton residents.
Stacy Callis, of Milton, said she had been attending the festival and parade for decades.
“It kind of stays the same over the years. Browsing the booths can get a little redundant, but coming to the festival is like an annual reunion or something. I’ll see people I haven’t seen all year and get a chance to catch up. Moments like that are really what it means to me.”
Her toddler granddaughter declined to comment on her thoughts of the parade for fear of missing her chance to pick up some candy.
The Pumpkin Festival will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 3-5, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Ovzct. 6. Admission is $8 Thursday-Friday, Oct. 3-4, and $10 Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 5-6. Parking is free. Learn more at wvpumpkinpark.com.