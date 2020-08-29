HUNTINGTON — A motorcycle ride event that salutes military, veterans and first responders took place Saturday in the Tri-State.
Colton Cunningham, marketing director at Black Sheep Harley-Davidson in Huntington, said proceeds from the second annual Parade of Honor will go to Folds of Honor, which provides educational scholarships to children and spouses of fallen and disabled service members.
“This is just a great event,” he said. “Lots of people wanted to get out today and ride for a worthy cause.”
The ride started at noon with a Blessing of the Bikes at Black Sheep Harley-Davidson at the corner of 4th Avenue and 4th Street in Huntington. Stops included Buffalo Wild Wings Ironton, Buffalo Wild Wings Portsmouth, Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Greenup, Greenup County War Memorial and Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast on East Park Drive off Highway 67 and Industrial Parkway off Interstate 64 in Grayson, Kentucky.
“We were hoping for around 100 participants,” Cunningham said. “The weather and coronavirus had participation a little lower this year, but we still had a good turnout.”
The event included Parade of Honor T-shirts for participants and door prizes raffled off at each stop of the ride. It concluded with a military ceremony.
It was presented by Southern Ohio Medical Center, Buffalo Wild Wings, Black Sheep Harley-Davidson, Perry Distributors of Hazard, Ironton and Ashland and Clark’s Pump-N-Shop.