ASHLAND — The Paramount Arts Center will host a volunteer open house at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at the historic theater, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland.
The open house will allow people interested in volunteering the opportunity to take a tour of the historic theater, learn about volunteer positions and receive volunteer training.
“We would like to invite our Paramount Arts Center supporters to come volunteer with us,” said Carly Stout, the PAC director of development and volunteer services. “We have a plethora of volunteer opportunities here at the PAC. From ushering people to their seats at a ballet or helping work security at a rock concert, we have a show and a position that will suit you.”
The Volunteer Open House will have application packets ready and seasoned volunteers offering training on each position. Refreshments and dinner will be served, free of charge, to those interested in volunteering.
For more information, contact Stout at carly@paramountartscenter.com or 606-324-0007.