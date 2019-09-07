ASHLAND - The Paramount Arts Center will host a free screening of the Golden Globe-nominated film "Beautiful Boy" at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. A panel discussion concerning the impacts of substance abuse will follow the movie.

The free screening is sponsored by the Healthy Choices, Healthy Communities coalition, the Tri-County KY-ASAP Local Board, the Paramount Arts Center and the Joshua Reliford Memorial Foundation.

The 2018 film is based on the best-selling books "Beautiful Boy: A Father's Journey Through His Son's Addiction" by David Sheff and "Tweak: Growing Up on Methamphetamines" by Nic Sheff. "Beautiful Boy" chronicles the journey of addiction and survival experienced by the Sheff family.

For more information concerning Healthy Choices, Healthy Communities, visit facebook.com/healthychoiceshealthycommunities.

