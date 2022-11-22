ASHLAND — Renovations to the Paramount Arts Center marquee are underway but have fallen behind schedule.
The project on the Ashland theater was supposed to be completed Friday, but work was pushed back to this week.
The project is taking longer than expected for a couple of reasons, one being that the weather steel frame holding up the sign had more damage from erosion than was anticipated.
“Paris Signs (the company repairing the sign) had some three-inch steel in their warehouse and was able to help reconstruct that, so it has taken them a bit longer,” said Paramount Arts Center Executive Director Holly Canfield.
The section of Winchester Avenue between 13th and 14th streets will continue to be closed when Paris Signs is working between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day. This also means that people cannot enter the theater through the main entrance while work is happening.
The project was originally planned for 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the weather, the timing of the renovation fell during the best month for the Paramount.
“Paris Signs had several other projects before they could get to us, so once we had the money raised, we were on their timeline,” Canfield said. “And this worked out perfectly because this is during our Festival of Trees and Trains, which is our event and our fundraiser. So we are able to control the dynamics of the event. If we were having this happen (the sign renovation) in a busy month where we had a bunch of concerts or different events going on, then we would have less control.”
People can come in through other entrances when it’s an event put on by the theater. But performers such as Clay Walker, who is coming to the Paramount in January, want concert-goers to enter through the main door.
The Paramount operates on “rolling booking,” meaning that there is no deadline for an act to book a show and that there is no scheduled “down time” with no shows during the year.
“The sign was originally constructed of steel and we are replacing it with aluminum and hoping to get another 50-plus years out of it,” she said.
The Paramount is listed on the national registry for historic places. It first opened in 1931 and just celebrated its 91st anniversary.
“It’s the first thing that you see as you enter downtown Ashland. It’s a sign of a bright future and hope, and it also reminds people of the rich history of our community,” she said.
The sign hadn’t been worked on since 1977, and the renovation is costing close to $100,000.
“It’s a beautiful historic theater, and it’s a reminder of where we’ve been and where we’re going,” she said.
