ASHLAND — The Paramount Arts Center will present the first Foxfire Music & Arts Festival at the Ashland Riverfront Sept. 24-25.
Presented by the Delta Marriott in Downtown Ashland as well as the Winchester Restaurant, the two-day festival will feature popular national touring acts, as well as local and regional artists, art vendors and live art exhibitions, according to a news release.
Performing Friday, Sept. 24, will be Old Crow Medicine Show, Colter Wall, Ona, Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle, Eric Bolander, Charlie Woods & Deep Hollow and Patrick Leland McKnight.
Performing Saturday, Sept. 25 will be Whiskey Myers, Blues Traveler, Morgan Wade, John R. Miller, Josh Brown & The Hard Livin Legends, Shelby Lore and Cole Chaney.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to have such a great set of national headlining acts for both nights, and we’re equally excited to be showcasing the local and regional talent that our area holds, said David Miller, Paramount marketing director, in the release. “This event is a celebration of the artistic heritage of the entire Tri-State, and we’re proud to show off both the music and art that our region is becoming known for.”
Tickets go on sale at noon Tuesday, June 1, at ParamountArtsCenter.com/Foxfire or through the Paramount Box Office at 606-324-0007. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.