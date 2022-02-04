HUNTINGTON — A series of religious revivals in area schools has some parents upset about why and how they were allowed to happen on school property and during the school day.
Local Fellowship of Christian Athletes clubs partnered with Nik Walker, who was in the area holding nightly revival services at Christ Temple Church in Huntington, to conduct school assemblies following a similar message designed to draw people into following the Christian religion and dedicating their life to Christ.
Walker runs an evangelical mission, Nik Walker Ministries, and appeared at assemblies in Boyd County High School in Kentucky, Huntington East Middle School, at Huntington High School on Wednesday and at Spring Valley High School on Thursday.
At Huntington High, the assembly was held in the morning. Principal Dan Gleason said it lasted approximately 20 minutes and between 90 and 100 students attended.
It was a voluntary event, sponsored by the school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes club, but Gleason confirmed that at least two classroom teachers made their entire class attend, which included about 15 students who had not expressed interest in going.
“We did have a couple teachers who made a mistake and took their whole class to the meeting when they should have only dismissed the students who signed up for it,” Gleason said. “They didn’t mean any harm by it, but regardless of intent, it happened and it shouldn’t have.”
Bethany Felinton’s son was one of those who didn’t sign up but was taken anyway.
“It made him uncomfortable,” she said. “He is of Jewish faith, and what made me angry about it was that we trust the schools of Cabell County to protect our children, and all children, from all walks of life, and when they fail to separate church from state and force children to participate, that’s not good.”
Another Huntington High parent, Jana Tigchelaar, said while her student did not attend, she was troubled that other students were forced to stay for the duration of the assembly even after expressing their desire to leave.
“Just the thought that a child could be coerced into attending an event where they are pressured, from my understanding, into making a personal dedication to a religion that they don’t believe in or adhere to, it made me sick,” Tigchelaar said.
Both parents expressed their support of religious freedom but advocated that revivals and other evangelical events should not be conducted during school hours or on school property when other options are available.
Felinton said she has never had an issue like this while her children have been enrolled in Cabell County schools. She has two students at Huntington High and one at Southside Elementary.
Having participated in Fellowship of Christian Athletes during her high school years, Felinton said she knows what to expect from those meetings, but to mask what happened Wednesday as an FCA event is a disservice.
“I was part of FCA when I was in high school in southern West Virginia. As a member of that club you would have prayer at the meeting and things of that nature, but it primarily talked about how to be a leader, not preaching hell and damnation,” Felinton said.
Gleason said in hindsight he would not have approved the speaker, and will remain cautious about scheduling any future events that could be similar, but he won’t limit the FCA club from holding future meetings.
“It happened in my building, so I’m going to own up to it,” he said. “We will not be having that kind of gathering again. We don’t want do anything that is divisive or alienates certain students.”