HUNTINGTON — With ground cleared for a new outdoor activity area at Huntington East Middle School — the result of public complaints voiced in August — parents are continuing the push for a full-size playing field.
Those voices returned before the Cabell County Board of Education on Tuesday night with concerns that the less-than-1-acre field does not meet the school’s need for practical outdoor space and a spot for the school’s football team to practice, let alone host home games.
Heather James, a parent-partner at Huntington East, said the school felt slighted compared to others in the county — alluding to the ongoing construction of a new $1.3 million football complex at Milton Middle School, approved this summer.
By contrast, Huntington East’s football team practices on the former Beverly Hills home field off Arlington Avenue, about a mile from the school’s Norway Avenue location. Players are bused from school each afternoon about 20 minutes to the field, which has no locker room and a few portable toilets. Both Huntington East and Huntington Middle play their Thursday night home games at Huntington High School.
Parents contend a future field was part of the long-term plan when the school was built more than 10 years ago, and have repeated that students have no outside space for recess or recreation.
Ryan Saxe, superintendent for Cabell County Schools, answered that there were neither plans nor room for a nearby football field when the original plans for the school were formed several years before his administration began in 2017. Saxe added his staff was not aware of any desire for a field at Huntington East until public comment began in August following the approval of Milton’s field.
Milton Middle has faced its own logistical issues for decades — a major reason behind building their new field. Until the complex is ready for football at the start of the 2020 season, players must be bused about a half-mile from the school to their practice field at the former middle school on Main Street. For games, players must cross U.S. 60 and walk about six blocks to play at the former Milton High School field.
Milton’s situation also differs in that its construction was funded through the bond levy, Saxe noted, while both Huntington middle schools were built using general funds.
The current outdoor area being built at Huntington East, which was cleared a few weeks ago, will be seeded, tilled for rock, fenced and given walkable access in the coming weeks, said Kim Cooper, assistant superintendent for operations.
But the field is not a substitute for a potential football field for the school, Saxe said, adding in the same breath that projects of that size often take years of planning and public consideration.
Several ideas for a Huntington East field have been mulled, including the possibility of significant improvements to the existing Beverly Hills field, which the school district owns.
Saxe and the board both have expressed their desire to create at least a practice field for Huntington East and Huntington Middle, should a solution be found.
Another secondary point of concern was a lack of funding for the school’s athletic boosters, particularly in their ability to provide uniforms for the Title I schools. Two students, Samara Cooper, a cheerleader, and Kasey Thomas, a cross-country runner, both said uniforms are often far too big for female athletes, and that the cross-country team must also share uniforms between the boys and girls teams.
Amanda Kinder, a HEMS parent, added that when the school plays its home games at Huntington High, the high school boosters receive all funds from the concession stand, rather than the middle school.
No comment was made from the board on the uniform or booster situations.