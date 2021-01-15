HUNTINGTON — Next week, Cabell County students will return to their classrooms on a three-day blended-learning model.
District officials also are preparing to roll out another round of vaccines, aiming to administer another 500 doses to full-time employees, while 440 employees age 50 and older received their first dose last week.
But ahead of those decisions, tensions rose moments before parents and students alike waited to learn what the rest of the school year would look like.
Cabell County Board of Education members voted on the return-to-school plan Tuesday evening in a special meeting, the better portion of which saw several teachers expressing their desire to remain either fully remote or on a blended learning model, while a handful of parents praised their efforts — but urged board members to allow students to return to a traditional five-day instruction week.
Jeremy Adams, who advocated for a full return to classes while addressing the board, said that while kids are suffering academically, they are also suffering mentally from the effects of not being in school, and believes the county should resume traditional instruction.
“I’m not sure why we are going back to a blended version. Why can’t we go back five days a week and see if it works? At least give it a shot,” Adams said.
The three-day blended learning model divides students into two groups, similar to the two-day model that was practiced in the fall, but with an extra day of instruction for at least half of Cabell County’s students each week.
During an “A” week schedule, students with last names beginning with A-K will have in-person learning Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and remote learning Thursday and Friday. Students with last names beginning with L-Z will learn remotely Monday through Wednesday and have in-person learning Thursday and Friday.
During a “B” week schedule, students with last names beginning with L-Z will have in-person learning Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and remote learning Thursday and Friday. Students with last names beginning with A-K will learn remotely Monday through Wednesday and have in-person learning Thursday and Friday.
“I think that we made a decision that chose our staff members over our children tonight,” Keisha Crookshanks, a mother of three Cabell County students, said Tuesday.
She explained that for her family, the three-day blended model was a better option than full-time remote learning, but also believes board members could have approved a more aggressive plan for students to return to in-person instruction — specifically, one that would allow for elementary and middle school students to attend five days if the county was green or yellow on the COVID-19 risk map.
That suggestion was included in Cabell Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe’s original proposed plan that was rejected by board members with a 3-2 vote.
Of those opposed to approving the initial plan, Board President Mary Neely was the most vocal on the matter.
She referenced a statement made previously by a teacher at a recent board meeting that likened the return of traditional instruction in the apparent height of a pandemic to taking your seat belt off while driving two blocks before returning home — meaning the county is nearing a safe return, but to do so now would be too soon.
“Our kids have been (taking that risk) for 10 months,” Crookshanks added in reference to Neely’s remarks.
Several teachers have spoken in opposition to a full return to in-person learning, preferring to delay such a move until all employees have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which must be administered one month apart.
Amanda Vaughn teaches at Cabell Midland High School. Before the board voted, she encouraged them to consider a blended model, citing social distancing as the main reason she feared going back to traditional instruction.
“I don’t want to be put in a position where I’m choosing which kids sit safely (distanced) and which ones don’t,” Vaughn said after explaining that she could fit 23 desks in her room if they are properly socially distanced. Vaughn reported that she has class sizes of up to 30 students.
“A lot of my kids want to be there and I want them to be there, but there are certain times when they cannot come,” said Vaughn.
The district has purchased an additional 6,000 desk shields for students to use inside the classroom. In its first order last summer, 10,000 were ordered, but the district realized the need for additional shields when five-day instruction does resume.
“These are difficult decisions in difficult times,” Saxe said, “and in this situation we are able to maximize as much face-to-face as possible, while also being able to provide as much support as possible.”