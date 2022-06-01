HUNTINGTON — Park board commissioners recently discussed damage to parks after flooding last month.
Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District Executive Director Kathy McKenna gave a report to commissioners during their May 25 meeting. Parts of Huntington and Cabell County flooded on Friday, May 6, following 4.5 inches of rain falling over several hours.
McKenna told commissioners that she submitted assessments of damage to FEMA. Based on information provided to her and previous repairs, she said the estimate of the damage’s cost was around $300,000. The damage was mostly in Ritter and Memorial parks.
“As you can imagine, that’s not something we had budgeted,” she said. “We budget about $10,000 a year to take care of the pathway.”
Park district employees previously surveyed areas of the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health, or the PATH, for damage. Some areas close to Fourpole Creek had significant slips.
After the flood, maintenance staff smoothed out parts of the PATH, but parts of the gravel are still loose, McKenna said. She stressed that park-goers should be careful when using the trail.
In other business, GHPRD commissioners reviewed plans to add bathroom facilities to Rotary and Memorial parks as well as a shelter to Memorial Park.
James Yost, of GAI Consultants, presented two options for the location of the shelter at Memorial Park. Neither was in the regulatory floodway, but one was closer to the parking lot while the other was farther from the playground.
The options for the bathroom facilities at Rotary Park included considering a prefabricated structure or building one on site. One of the advantages of opting for a prefabricated structure is reducing construction time, but some constrictions at the park could cause a delivery issue, Yost said. Building a structure at the site could avoid the delivery constrictions but have a longer construction time.
Alan Morrison said a pickleball advisory committee is being formed to revise rules for pickleball courts. About 25 people had signed up for it as of last Wednesday.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.