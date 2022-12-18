The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District Board held its final meeting of the year on Wednesday, where it celebrated winning the Huntington Christmas parade float competition and said farewell to some long-serving members.

Mary Ann Haldeman, maintenance superintendent for the park district, accepted the parade award from Paul Davis, CEO of Tri-State Transit Authority and member of Downtown Huntington Partners Inc., which organized the parade.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.