Commissioner Randall Rhoades speaks as the outgoing commissioners are recognized during the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District monthly meeting on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Ritter Park Rose Garden in Huntington.
Commissioner Stacy Wehrle receives a gift from executive director Kathy McKenna as the outgoing commissioners are recognized during the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District monthly meeting on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Ritter Park Rose Garden in Huntington.
Commissioner Kim Miller holds up a piece of Blenko glass after unwrapping it as the outgoing commissioners are recognized during the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District monthly meeting on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Ritter Park Rose Garden in Huntington.
Commissioner Kim Miller, right, receives a gift from executive director Kathy McKenna as the outgoing commissioners are recognized during the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District monthly meeting on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Ritter Park Rose Garden in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District Board held its final meeting of the year on Wednesday, where it celebrated winning the Huntington Christmas parade float competition and said farewell to some long-serving members.
Mary Ann Haldeman, maintenance superintendent for the park district, accepted the parade award from Paul Davis, CEO of Tri-State Transit Authority and member of Downtown Huntington Partners Inc., which organized the parade.
“Let me know if Macy’s calls about our float for next year,” Rocco Morabito, president of the board, said to Davis.
The board also said farewell to some long-serving members, including Don McCroskey, who began his tenure on the board in 1993; Randall Rhoades, who joined in 2002 and submitted his resignation during the meeting; and Stacy Wehrle, who joined in 2004.
The other members leaving the board include Paul King, Kim Miller and Mark Chambers. The departing members were each given gifts during the meeting. Several of the departures were caused by the state’s new district maps this year.
“This combination of the board has been the best one that I have served with,” McCroskey said.
The board voted to approve nominations for candidates to replace those departing who will serve two-year terms and will need to run to win a seat in 2024.
The board additionally approved a motion to allocate $65,500 to build a new restroom building at Rotary Park and a shelter at Memorial Park. The park district will partner with GAI Consultants out of Charleston to build the facilities.
