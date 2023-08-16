The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District will pursue litigation to address the Cabell County Board of Education’s elimination of park district funding through the 2026-30 excess levy call, which the board approved Aug. 1.

During a special meeting Wednesday, park district board members heard from appointed legal counsel Dennis Taylor moving forward with legal options to secure funding through the Cabell County Board of Education’s excess levy order. The excess levy would have to be approved by voters in May 2024 before going into effect in July 2025.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

