Dennis Taylor, council for the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, speaks during a GHPRD Board of Commissioners special meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the Ritter Park Rose Garden’s Room with a View in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District will pursue litigation to address the Cabell County Board of Education’s elimination of park district funding through the 2026-30 excess levy call, which the board approved Aug. 1.
During a special meeting Wednesday, park district board members heard from appointed legal counsel Dennis Taylor moving forward with legal options to secure funding through the Cabell County Board of Education’s excess levy order. The excess levy would have to be approved by voters in May 2024 before going into effect in July 2025.
