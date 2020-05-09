HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District was ready to lend a hand to those needing some last-minute help creating the perfect gift for the special mom in their life.
Employees from the Park District handed out crafting materials and flowers Friday during a Mother’s Day Craft N Go event at Ritter Park. Participants were given the craft to take home and make just in time for Mother’s Day, which will be observed Sunday, May 10.
Even the soggy weather wasn’t a hindrance because the event was set up with curbside service provided by the Park District employees. People simply drove up to the tennis center at the park and were handed the supplies without having to get out of their vehicles.
Mother’s Day was first celebrated in the United States in 1908 when Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother in Grafton, West Virginia. The holiday, which honors motherhood, is observed in various forms throughout the world. In the U.S., it is celebrated on the second Sunday every May.