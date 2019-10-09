HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District continued its lineup on spooky season programming Tuesday with a pumpkin party at St. Cloud Commons. Guests enjoyed snacks and music while they decorated pumpkins.

Spooktacular events continue with the return of the Fantasy Maze from 5 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 18-20 and 25-27 at Ritter Park. The maze is a non-scary alternative for Halloween, featuring storybook and cartoon characters. Tickets for the maze are $5 per person and can be purchased at the event from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. each day.

For older fans, GHPRD is teaming up with the Huntington Area Regional Theatre for a viewing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Oct. 26 at the Ritter Park Amphitheater. Tickets are $5 and Participation Packs are $10 and can be purchased at the gate before the show. Gates open at 10 p.m. and the show starts at midnight.

