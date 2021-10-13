HUNTINGTON — A tour group got a closer look at the history in a prominent Huntington cemetery Tuesday evening.
The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosted the first of two Secrets of Spring Hill Cemetery tours. A second date was added for Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. after the first was announced a few weeks ago.
The tour includes stops that focus on historical facts, urban legends and noteworthy characters. Participants also learn about the first person to be buried in the cemetery, as well as Civil War soldiers and other important Huntington figures.
The walking tour is free. Attendees meet at the cemetery office before the event begins. The walk is guided by Recreation Superintendent Lauren Patrick and Cemetery Manager Eldora McCoy.
