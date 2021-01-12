HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District recently installed new signs for disc golf courses.
The signs display hole location, distance and par information along with information about the history of Rotary Park.
Disc golf, formalized as a sport in the ‘70s, is played much like golf, but instead of a ball and clubs, players use a flying disc. The Rotary Park course is a favorite among local disc golf participants, and typically hosts the winter tournament known as the Ice Bowl.