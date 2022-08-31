HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District is planning events to celebrate autumn and the Halloween season.
New fall events and ones held previously are on the calendar this year. Board members heard an update of plans during their meeting last week.
The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and the Huntington Area Regional Theatre will bring “Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical” to 10 Cabell County elementary schools, said Kathy McKenna, executive director of the park district.
According to the Facebook event, the musical tells the story of a square pumpkin who lives in a round pumpkin patch. Shunned by other pumpkins, three spiders befriend Spookley, who tell him he has a right to be the “pick of the patch.” After a storm threatens the farm, it is up to Spookley and his shape to save the day.
Public performances at The Ritter, the amphitheater at Ritter Park, are 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. Tickets are $5, and the show will last about an hour.
Pumpkin Parties are scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11, and Thursday, Oct. 13, at St. Cloud Commons Lodge at 6 p.m. Enjoy spooky snacks, music and decorations while decorating a pumpkin. Tickets are $10, and pre-registration is required. Supplies are provided. Links to sign up for either event can be found on the Facebook event via the park district’s page.
The park district and Huntington Area Regional Theatre will partner again Saturday, Oct. 15, for a showing of the Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus” with a live shadow cast. Gates at The Ritter will open at 6:30 p.m. A costume contest will be held at 7:30 p.m. The movie begins at 8 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, and participation packs are $10.
The Halloween Candy Crane Drop will be Saturday, Oct. 29, at Ritter Park. Mayo Tree Co. will dump hundreds of pounds of candy. The drop times are ages 5 and under, noon; ages 6-12, 12:30 p.m.; and all-inclusive drop at 1 p.m.
“We are seeking donations of candy and other things for that,” McKenna said during the meeting.
Other activities during the Candy Crane Drop include a “Touch-A-Truck,” inflatables, face painting and more. While entry for the candy drop is free, other activities may incur an extra cost.
In general autumn events, the Secrets of Spring Hill Cemetery, a historical guided walking tour, will return after the park district hosted the event last year.
The tours are Tuesday, Oct. 4, and Thursday, Oct. 6, beginning at 6 p.m. and will last about two hours. Those who want to go on a tour should meet at the cemetery’s office. Light refreshments will be provided. The event is free.
The Healing Field, a vigil to honor the victims of the 9/11 tragedy, will return to Spring Hill Cemetery. It will open Sept. 7 and be on display until Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Patriot Day Ceremony is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Monday, Sept. 12, will be a Day of Reflection before the display ends.
Flags for the display can be purchased for $35 at the cemetery. Proceeds will support the Spring Hill Cemetery Memorial Bell Tower Fund. Previously posted flags can be reposted for $15 and retrieved when the display ends. Participants are asked to retrieve flags Sept. 13 before 4 p.m.
McKenna said volunteers from Amazon will assist with installing the flags.