HUNTINGTON — Members of the community are invited to give input on the future of one of Huntington’s parks.
The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District is seeking feedback from residents about a master plan for Prindle Field. On Tuesday, the park district will have a public meeting to explore ideas for the area.
Kathy McKenna, executive director of the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, said the goal of the meeting is to get input from community members who use Prindle Field and residents who live near it.
One goal is to have more active recreation amenities, similar to Ritter Park, over passive recreation.
“We just think it’s an amazing piece of property in a great neighborhood that we just would like to kind of give a little love to,” McKenna said.
The meeting will be at the A.D. Lewis Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Prindle Field is often home to Huntington Little League games.
A small dog park is also at the site.
Ahead of the meeting, McKenna said some ideas residents could think about were projects that could benefit the whole community.
Once the park district has the feedback, the next step would be to go to a consulting firm to put a conceptual design together, McKenna said. Representatives of GAI Consultants will also be present Tuesday.
Possible development themes include trails and connections; active recreation additions; playgrounds; wayfinding; site furnishings; gathering spaces; lighting and safety; and other amenities for the park.
The park district plans to use the feedback to apply for grants to upgrade Prindle Field.
The information can be used in applications.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
