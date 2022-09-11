The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Members of the community are invited to give input on the future of one of Huntington’s parks.

The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District is seeking feedback from residents about a master plan for Prindle Field. On Tuesday, the park district will have a public meeting to explore ideas for the area.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

