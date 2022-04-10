HUNTINGTON — With lessons learned from the pandemic, the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District is making its Easter egg hunts more localized this year.
While a big egg-hunting extravaganza had traditionally been held at Ritter Park in Huntington, Recreation Superintendent Lauren Patrick said GHPRD opted this year to offer seven hunting options at community parks instead, which encompasses a wider demographic.
Patrick said the move was made after hearing positive feedback from a similar strategy executed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In doing that, we found that people really appreciate it and enjoy a more relaxed atmosphere with those Easter egg hunts and a bit more intimate experience,” she said. “So we went back to the drawing board and said, ‘OK, what can we do?’”
Patrick said the Ritter Park egg hunts in the past have been exciting, positive and have high energy, but the smaller events create an intimate and somewhat safer atmosphere, which is nice, too.
While the events are smaller, the egg count is not lacking. Patrick said she ordered over 40,000 eggs in the weeks leading up to April.
The Park District kicked off its Easter season earlier this month with the Paws in the Park Easter egg hunt, which offered more than 4,000 dog treat-filled eggs. The Developmental Therapy Center and park board teamed up Thursday for an adaptive egg hunt at St. Cloud Commons to accommodate children with sensory processing difficulties, mobility restrictions, visual impairments and more.
A Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt for teens and preteens ages 10 to 17 took place Friday at St. Cloud Commons Park with another 5,000 eggs.
“We’re trying to expand our programming and traditional egg hunts. The kids kind of age out around (that age), so we tried to do something for the bigger kids,” Patrick said.
Two additional hunts with 9,000 eggs filled with candy, toys and other prizes took place Saturday at Harris Riverfront Park and St. Cloud Commons Park. The park board’s hunts will wrap up Saturday, April 16, at 10 a.m. at April Dawn Park in Milton and 2 p.m. at Rotary Park in Huntington. Although smaller, the events are still sectioned off by age.
Patrick said park officials hope to serve the entire district, which is why the hunts are scheduled all over the county.
“We’re encouraging people to find the park that is closest and most convenient to them and to only attend one of our four (community) Easter egg hunts,” she said. “That way (everyone has) the best possible experience and controlled environment.”
Patrick said the Park District was fortunate to have a lot of sponsors and they’re working with local churches that have sponsored prizes for winners.