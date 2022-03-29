Children rush through Ritter Park searching for eggs during the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s Easter Egg-Stravaganza egg hunt in 2017. GHPRD will host several Easter egg hunts in April.
Children gather plastic eggs during the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s Neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt on March 13, 2021, at Westmoreland Park in Huntington. GHPRD will host several Easter egg hunts in April.
Five-year-old Rosalee Davis checks her plastic eggs for prizes during the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s Neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt on March 13, 2021, at Westmoreland Park in Huntington. GHPRD will host several Easter egg hunts in April.
HUNTINGTON — Local Easter egg hunters are invited to participate in events ahead of the Easter holiday.
The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District will host several Easter egg hunts throughout April.
Furry friends are invited to sniff around the Ritter Park Fountain area during the Paws in the Park Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, April 1, at 6 p.m. Over 4,000 doggie treat-filled Easter eggs, as well as several pet prize eggs, will be hidden for this free event. Dogs may also compete in a costume contest and get their photos taken with the Easter Bunny. Dogs must be leashed.
A new Easter egg hunt for teenagers is part of this year’s lineup. The Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt is Friday, April 8, at 8:30 p.m. at St. Cloud Commons Park. GHPRD will hide over 5,000 eggs with treats inside. Prizes will also be featured at the event, which is intended for ages 10 to 17. Those who want to participate must bring their own flashlight.
GHPRD is also hosting four Community Easter Egg Hunts throughout the month. Each will include over 8,000 eggs filled with candy, toys and other special prizes. Photos can also be taken with the Easter Bunny. Participants are asked to only attend one of the hunts in this series. The hunts are free and are:
10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Harris Riverfront Park.
2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at St. Cloud Commons Park.
10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at April Dawn Park.
2 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Rotary Park.
For more information, contact Recreation Superintendent Lauren Patrick at lpatrick@ghprd.org or call 304-696-5954.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
