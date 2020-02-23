HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District will hold its monthly meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, in the Ritter Park Rose Garden’s Room With A View. The public is invited to attend.
Park district to meet Wednesday in Huntington
